People: Sheila Bray joins UNR Extension’s Clark County office

RENO, Nev. — University of Nevada, Reno Extension recently welcomed Sheila Bray to the extension office in Clark County as the community partnerships coordinator.

According to a recent press release from UNR, Bray will work alongside external entities to enhance the presence of Extension services in Clark County.

Her duties include organizing outreach efforts to inform the local community of the various educational resources and services that Extension provides, as well as working with the Nevada Legislature to increase awareness of Extension’s activity and impact in Clark County and beyond.

Bray has an extensive background in engagement and outreach for higher education in Nevada, having spent the past 10 years with UNLV. Her last position as the director of strategic engagement with UNLV’s College of Education included key elements of increasing community engagement and the national profile of the college.

“I’m excited to be with Extension because although it’s a new higher education realm for me, there is so much potential for new engagement, especially for Clark County,” Bray said in a statement. “I am looking forward to building efforts to showcase Extension’s impact on Nevadans.”