People: Sierra Davies, Pierce Baker, Elizabeth Pearson join In Plain Sight Marketing

From left, Sierra Davies, Pierce Baker and Elizabeth Pearson.

Courtesy Photo

CARSON CITY, Nev. — In Plain Sight Marketing recently announced the addition of three new members — Sierra Davies, MBA, as an account manager, Pierce Baker as a public relations specialist and Elizabeth Pearson as a public relations coordinator.

Davies will manage the day-to-day accounts of several clients, while Baker and Pearson will assist various clients with social media managing, writing and content creation, according to an Aug. 18 press release.

“We are excited to grow our team and add to our talent base, even during a global pandemic,” Renee Plain, CEO and founder, said in a statement. “With our strategic skills and adding to our tactical expertise, we can better serve our clients with big city results while maintaining that community feel to our local and national clients.”

Davies began her marketing career in 2012 with the launch of her own agency, offering a variety of digital services. After five years, she joined the team at KPS3 in Reno as a project manager, honing her digital and search engine optimization skills as well as earned and paid media expertise. Davies has a bachelor’s degree in finance and an MBA, both from the University of Nevada, Reno.

Baker has four years of professional videography experience, having previously served as the communications manager with the Sierra Nevada Academy Charter School. He graduated from UNR with a degree in journalism from the Reynolds School of Journalism. Baker completed internships at the University of Nevada School of Medicine, Hewlett Packard in Palo Alto, California, and the Douglas County Manager’s Office.

Pearson recently graduated from UNR’s Reynolds School of Journalism with a degree in journalism with an emphasis in strategic communications. During her time at the University, she worked at the College of Business for two years as a student content creator and completed an internship with Feinstein’s/54 Below, an entertainment venue in New York City.