People: Snell & Wilmer’s Stephanie Casteel named to ACTEC board

Stephanie B. Casteel

Courtesy photo

RENO, Nev. — Snell & Wilmer announced recently that The American College of Trust and Estate Counsel (ACTEC) elected partner Stephanie “Stevie” Casteel to its Board of Regents at the College’s recent annual business meeting in Boca Raton, Florida. She will serve a three-year term.

According to an April 1 press release, Casteel has held numerous leadership positions with ACTEC since 2014. She currently serves on the College’s Foundation Board of Directors, the Asset Protection Committee, the Charitable Planning & Exempt Organizations Committee, the Audit Committee and the Sponsorship Committee.

Established in 1949, ACTEC is a national, nonprofit association of approximately 2,500 lawyers and law professors from throughout the United States and abroad.

“It’s truly an honor to be elected to the board of an institution comprised of many of the finest estate planning lawyers in the world,” Casteel said in a statement.

At Snell & Wilmer, Casteel is a trusted adviser to a wide range of high net worth and exempt organization clients and is a partner in the firm’s Private Client Services practice group.

Casteel is ranked in numerous legal and industry publications including Chamber High Net Worth Guide (2017-2018); Peer Review Rated AV Preeminent, Martindale-Hubbell®; and The Best Lawyers in America®, Non-Profit/Charities Law and Trusts & Estates (2009-present).

She received her B.A. from Agnes Scott College and her J.D., with distinction, from Emory University School of Law.