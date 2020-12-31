People: SNP’s Julianne Holt new member of Nevada Real Estate Division Education Work Group
RENO, Nev. — Sierra Nevada Properties has announced Julianne Holt has been named as a new member of the Nevada Real Estate Division Education Work Group.
The group is made up of real estate agents, commissioners and educators, according to a Dec. 11 press release on behalf of SNP.
The group discusses and ultimately updates the state legislature in regard to real estate agents education requirements.
Holt was nominated to the committee by SNP Broker/Owner Darrell Plummer.
Holt has been with SNP since 2017 and has been in the top 5% of producers out of the 120 agents every year for the last four years; she also was recently named as a promising real estate professional under 40 by agentadvice.com.
She currently has her designations and certifications as a SRS, ABR, SRES, and Negotiation Expert, and she is in the process of obtaining her broker salesperson license.
