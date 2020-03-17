People: Stacey Sunday named 2020 PRSA president

RENO, Nev. — The Sierra Nevada chapter of Public Relations Society of America (PRSA) recently named its 2020 Board of Directors. Stacey Sunday, APR, who works as Manager of Communications and Public Affairs for Renown Health, will serve as 2020 president.

Sunday, who’s worked previously for The National Judicial College and Employers Insurance Group, received her degree in journalism from the University of Nevada, Reno in 2008.

Other 2020 board members include: President-Elect, Sara Robbins, THE ROW; Immediate Past President, Bethany Drysdale, TravelNevada; VP of Admin, Rebecca Allured, APR, Nevada Department of Agriculture; VP of Finance, Caroline Ackerman, CPPR, Renown Health; VP of Programming, Ivet Contreras, IC Media Strategy; VP of Recognition, Kendra Kostelecky, Waste Management; VP of Community Relations, Caroline Boorman, CPPR, MN|G Marketing; VP of Professional Development, Kathie Taylor, APR, In Plain Sight Marketing LLC; VP of Ethics, Even Muth, CPPR, In Plain Sight Marketing LLC; Assembly Delegate, Ronele Dotson, APR, RAD Strategies Inc.; VP of Member Relations, Lucy Redoglia, Lucy Redoglia LLC; VP of Publicity, Ciara Cihak, Patagonia; and VP of Membership, Jancy Ulch, KPS3 Marketing.

Go to prsasierra.org to learn more.