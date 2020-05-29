People: Stephanie Brooks hired as operations manager at KPS3

Stephanie Brooks

Courtesy KPS3

RENO, Nev. — KPS3 recently hired Stephanie Brooks as operations manager.

Brooks brings more than 15 years of experience in administration, financial management and marketing to the agency, according to a press release from the Reno-based marketing and PR firm. She will be responsible for hiring and training procedures, overseeing finances and high-level HR duties.

Brooks joins KPS3 from FirstNation Healthcare, a third-party administrator and health insurance firm. As chief administrative officer, Brooks was responsible for managing day-to-day operations, developing strategic plans, implementing budgets, supervising marketing efforts and more.

Prior to that, Brooks served as the manager of Self-Funded Financial Services at Hometown Health. She quickly built expertise in developing and implementing growth strategies, preparing and presenting financial statements, and focusing on employee engagement.

“Maintaining a positive company culture and keeping our financials airtight is something we have always prided ourselves in at KPS3” said Rob Gaedtke, KPS3 CEO. “Stephanie’s experience and personality will only make these areas stronger.”

Brooks earned her BS in accounting from the University of Nevada, Reno and her MBA in finance from Western Governors University. She is an active member of the community, volunteering at Libby Booth Elementary School, a Title 1 school for at-risk children. She is also a member of Junior Achievement of Northern Nevada.