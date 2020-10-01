People: Steve Shell takes VP role at Renown’s Stacie Mathewson institute

Steve Shell

Courtesy photo

RENO, Nev. — Renown Health recently announced that Steve Shell has joined the Stacie Mathewson Behavioral Health & Addiction Institute at Renown as its vice president.

In this role, Shell will oversee the institute, which provides intensive outpatient treatment, partial hospitalization programs and medication-assisted treatment to serve those struggling with mental illness and addiction in our community.

“We are pleased to welcome such an experienced and talented leader like Steve to our organization,” Dr. Tony Slonim, president and CEO of Renown Health, said in a statement. “As vice president of the Stacie Mathewson Behavioral Health & Addiction Institute at Renown, Steve will continue the Institute’s work to change the status of mental health and addiction in northern Nevada.”

Shell comes to Renown after opening and serving as CEO of Nevada’s two newest behavioral health hospitals since 2013. Shell was instrumental in establishing Reno Behavioral Healthcare Hospital in 2018 and helped to design, set up and manage operations for the 124-bed psychiatric and addiction treatment facility for all ages.

He also launched the 152-bed Desert Parkway Behavioral Healthcare Hospital in Las Vegas in 2013, a psychiatric and addiction treatment facility for all ages.

“Nevada has the highest prevalence of mental illness and substance use in the nation combined with limited access to treatment and a shortage of care providers,” Shell said in a Sept. 2 press release. “I am passionate about improving the health of our community and have dedicated my career to advocating for mental health, working diligently to further elevate the care offered in our state.”