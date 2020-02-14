People: Steven M. Silva makes partner at Blanchard, Krasner & French

RENO, Nev. — Blanchard, Krasner & French, APC recently announced Steven M. Silva has been made partner at the firm and will chair the litigation practice in the Reno office.

According to a recent press release on behalf of the law firm, Silva’s practice focuses on eminent domain, land use matters, and real property litigation, with a heavy emphasis in appellate matters. Silva also provides advice and guidance to governmental entities, regulated entities, and businesses.

Silva has an AV Preeminent rating through Martindale-Hubbell. He has published numerous articles on eminent domain, dispute resolution and legal history, as well as authored chapters for both the Nevada Appellate Practice Manual and Civil Practice Manual.

Further, Silva is an instructor of Property Law and Civil Procedure at Truckee Meadows Community College’s American Bar Association approved Paralegal Program.

“Steve is exceptionally talented at navigating and mitigating legal challenges,” Mark Krasner, co-founder of Blanchard, Krasner & French, said in a statement. “Elevating Steve to partner is well deserved and will be advantageous to our clients and our team’s ability to provide unparalleled legal counsel in the Northern Nevada region.”

Silva is licensed to practice law in Nevada and California. He is a member of the Washoe County and Clark County Bar Associations.