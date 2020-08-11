People: Stormie Ortez joins Nevada housing authority’s ‘Home At Last’ team

Stormie Ortez

Courtesy Photo

CARSON CITY, Nev. — The Nevada Rural Housing Authority on July 23 announced Stormie Ortez joined the “Home At Last” team as its management assistant.

In this role, Ortez will provide support to the agency’s homeownership program, which has delivered affordable homeownership opportunities to thousands of Nevada families since 2006, according to a press release from the authority.

Serving as a liaison between the Home At Last (HomeAtLastNV.org) team and its varied partners and the general public, Ortez will ensure program information is readily available and inquiries are promptly addressed.

“We are thrilled to welcome Stormie,” Diane Arvizo, NRHA director of homeownership programs, said in a statement. “Her experience with public agencies and financial institutions is a fantastic fit with our goals and mission, and her positivity and drive align so well with NRHA.”

Ortez previously worked in support services at the Public Employees Retirement System. Prior to PERS, she worked in loss mitigation at Greater Nevada Credit Union.

Ortez is studying to complete her associate degree in psychology and social services. She has volunteered for a variety of nonprofits in the area, including the Food Bank of Northern Nevada, Healthy Communities Coalition, Habitat for Humanity and Special Olympics of Northern Nevada.

With her husband and daughter, she is an outdoors enthusiast, spending most of her free time camping, hiking and exploring the beautiful spaces Nevada has to offer.