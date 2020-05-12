People: Tagore Evans new VP at The Whittier Trust Company of Nevada

Tagore Evans

RENO, Nev. — The Whittier Trust Company of Nevada, Inc. (WTC-NV), announced in early March the hiring of Tagore Evans as Vice President, Client Advisor at the firm’s Reno location.

According to a press release from the company, Evans has more than 25 years of trust and estate management experience.

Prior to joining Whittier Trust, he was a Senior Trust Advisor with The Northern Trust Company on the company’s high net worth wealth advisory team in Dallas. He spent two years as a Probate and Trust Administrator with Bank of America NTSA, then the next 17 years with Fidelity Personal Trust Company, FSB as a Senior Trust Relationship Manager.

“We are excited to welcome Tagore to our team,” Bill Ramsey, President of Whittier Trust Company of Nevada, Inc., said in a statement. “His years of expertise and extensive training in wealth management and financial planning will assure our client’s needs are met and exceeded. Tagore will work closely with our clients, their family members and their trusted advisors to seamlessly build individualized, multi-generational strategies and solutions to help meet complex financial needs.”

Evans earned his B.S. in industrial technology from San Diego State University. He is a Certified Trust and Financial Advisor (CTFA), and held FINRA Series 7, 63 and 65 investment licenses.

Evans served on the Board of Directors for the Dallas Estate Planning Council. Evans has two boys, one is a professional soccer player and the other is attending Oglethorpe University. He lives in Reno’s Virginia City Highlands with his wife.