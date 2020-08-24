People: Tami Eifert earns RE/MAX Hall of Fame Award

Tami Eifert

Courtesy Photo

RENO, Nev. — RE/MAX Realty Affiliates (RRA) agent Tami Eifert recently received the RE/MAX Hall of Fame Award.

According to a July 28 press release from RRA, “less than 22 percent of all active RE/MAX agents have earned this prestigious award since its inception.”

“This is such a significant accomplishment for Tami and we’re extremely proud of her dedication to her clients and our RRA team,” Amy Keith Lessinger, broker/owner of RRA — the Reno office of which was recently sold to the Re/MAX Gold brand — said in a statement.

During her years as a RE/MAX agent, Eifert, a third-generation Nevada, has earned the Accredited Buyers Representative (ABR), Certified Distressed Property Expert (CDPE), Certified Residential Specialist (CRS) and the e-PRO designations.

“Earning the Hall of Fame award is such an honor,” Eifert said in a statement. “To me, real estate is an emotional process. I intimately understand the excitement and pride of buying your first home. And I understand the fear and stress of struggling to keep your home after a financial setback.

“Working with people to make one of the biggest investments in their lifetimes is truly so rewarding.”