People: Tami Eifert earns RE/MAX Hall of Fame Award
RENO, Nev. — RE/MAX Realty Affiliates (RRA) agent Tami Eifert recently received the RE/MAX Hall of Fame Award.
According to a July 28 press release from RRA, “less than 22 percent of all active RE/MAX agents have earned this prestigious award since its inception.”
“This is such a significant accomplishment for Tami and we’re extremely proud of her dedication to her clients and our RRA team,” Amy Keith Lessinger, broker/owner of RRA — the Reno office of which was recently sold to the Re/MAX Gold brand — said in a statement.
During her years as a RE/MAX agent, Eifert, a third-generation Nevada, has earned the Accredited Buyers Representative (ABR), Certified Distressed Property Expert (CDPE), Certified Residential Specialist (CRS) and the e-PRO designations.
“Earning the Hall of Fame award is such an honor,” Eifert said in a statement. “To me, real estate is an emotional process. I intimately understand the excitement and pride of buying your first home. And I understand the fear and stress of struggling to keep your home after a financial setback.
“Working with people to make one of the biggest investments in their lifetimes is truly so rewarding.”
Reno-area businesses sought to support SOS Washoe laptop donation efforts
Businesses are being asked to sponsor computers for individual schools — or classrooms in individual schools, including the public charter schools overseen by the Washoe County School District.