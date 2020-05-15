People: Taylor Allison to chair Behavioral Health Policy Board

Taylor Allison

Photo: Jim Grant

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Nev. — The state of Nevada’s Northern Regional Behavioral Health Policy Board elected Taylor Allison, executive director of Partnership Douglas County, as chairwoman on Feb. 26.

“Our board is (composed) of 13 passionate individuals focusing on a common goal,” Allison said in a statement. “Together, we can move the needle and help improve the lives of patients and families in Northern Nevada.”

Dr. Ali Banister, chief of Carson City Juvenile Probation Services, was also elected vice chair, according to a March 11 press release.

“Having Ali help lead the board is a tremendous asset,” Allison added. “To be able to collaborate with the extremely knowledgeable and dedicated individuals on this board is to know that more successes are imminent.”

Allison was initially appointed to the board in 2017 by former Governor Brian Sandoval. She was re-appointed to her position by fellow board members following a legislative change in 2019 to Nevada’s policy boards’ structure.

With over 10 years’ experience in public and behavioral health programming and policy, Allison also serves on the Nevada Tobacco Prevention Coalition Board of Directors in addition to her work at Partnership Douglas County. Partnership is one of Nevada’s 10 nonprofit, community-based coalitions aimed at improving the health of Nevada’s residents.

The Northern Regional Behavioral Health Policy Board oversees the northern region composed of Carson City, Churchill, Douglas, Lyon and Storey counties.

Go to pdcnv.org to learn more about Partnership Douglas County. Go to dpbh.nv.gov/Boards/RBHPB/Board_Meetings/Meetings to learn more and to see the full board.