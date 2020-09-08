People: Taylor Harker joins CCMedia as a media buyer

Taylor Harker

Courtesy photo

RENO, Nev. — Taylor Harker recently joined the CCMedia media team as a media buyer.

According to an Aug. 24 press release, in her new role, Harker will utilize her experience to effectively implement multi-faceted advertising campaigns for CCMedia’s clients.

Prior to joining CCMedia, Harker held media buying positions developing a strong background in media planning and placements.

Most recently, she was with Media Access Group in Reno, where she was responsible for developing and implementing media plans for their many clients. She is fluent in Neilson and ComScore research as well as Strata and Advantage technology.

“I look forward to being part of CCMedia’s highly talented and experienced media team,” Harker said in a statement. “I have been working in media since attending the Journalism school at UNR and I look forward to developing my skills working with the variety of CCMedia’s clients.”

Harker earned a Bachelor of Arts in Journalism from University of Nevada Reno.

“I am excited to have Taylor join our audience first media buying team. Her experience in the media field will be an asset to our team and to our clients,” stated CCMedia President, Laura Partridge. “She came to us highly recommended and I look forward to her positive impact on our clients’ ROI.”