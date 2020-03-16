People: Taylor Russo new loan officer at Guild Mortgage

Guild Mortgage recently welcomed Taylor Russo as a loan officer to the company’s South Reno office.

Russo spent the last several years working with The Reno + Sparks Chamber of Commerce, where he built up a vast network of builders, developers and real estate companies in Northern Nevada.

Russo is active in the community and a board member for the UNR College of Business Alumni Association and Optimist Club of Reno, among other endeavors.

The Guild Mortgage South Reno office is located a 10345 Professional Circle, Suite 200.