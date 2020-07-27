People: Todd DeRemer new GM of Rail City Casino in Sparks

Todd DeRemer

Courtesy photo

SPARKS, Nev. — Rail City Casino, an Affinity Gaming company, announced recently that Todd DeRemer was appointed Vice President and General Manager of Rail City Casino in Sparks.

According to a July 13 press release, DeRemer brings a wealth of experience in the gaming and hospitality industry, having held held senior-level positions in slot operations, casino operations and marketing for major Las Vegas strip operators, as well for a large tribal gaming operator in Northern California.

“Todd is an experienced leader in the casino industry,” said Eric Fiocco, COO of Affinity Gaming, said in a statement. “We look forward to watching him grow our business and customer experience at Rail City.”

Most recently, DeRemer served as Assistant General Manager for Aliante Casino + Hotel + Spa in North Las Vegas.

“It is an honor to join the Rail City team,” DeRemer said. “I am excited to bring my extensive background and will be focusing on both the customer and employee experience.”