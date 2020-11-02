People: Tony Humphrey new VP of Mortgage Lending at One Nevada Credit Union

Tony Humphrey

Courtesy Photo

RENO, Nev. — Tony Humphrey was recently named the new Vice President of Mortgage Lending at One Nevada Credit Union.

Humphrey will oversee the credit union’s mortgage lending activities, direct all facets of the mortgage life cycle, and implement new technology solutions, according to an Oct. 23 press release.

Humphrey has been an executive in the banking industry for nearly 25 years and is known for his leadership, focus on profitability, risk management, and membership service.

Prior to joining One Nevada, Humphrey was the Vice President of iQ Credit Union Mortgage Lending, the Vice President of UNIFY Financial Credit Union Mortgage Lending/Sales and Servicing, and led the Wells Fargo Mortgage Operations Team as a Vice President Regional Mortgage Fulfillment Operations Manager for retail banking.

“We’re excited that Tony is joining the One Nevada team,” Paul Parrish, One Nevada president and CEO, said in a statement. “He brings a successful track record of leadership, forward-thinking, and new ideas that will help us continue to grow and help more Nevadans with their mortgage needs.”