People: Tony Machabee joins Cushman & Wakefield’s Reno office

RENO, Nev. — Cushman & Wakefield announced recently that Anthony “Tony” Machabee has joined the firm as an associate.

Machabee will be based in the Reno office, where he will work with industry veteran Brian Armon on industrial and office property sales and leasing, according to a press release from the company.

Machabee has extensive sales and marketing experience from having worked in his family’s furniture and office equipment company for more than 15 years.

“I am extremely excited to join Cushman & Wakefield in Nevada and work with such a talented team of professionals,” Machabee said in a statement. “I look forward to leveraging the company’s global platform to provide comprehensive real estate services to my clients.”

Machabee continues to serve his country as a Colonel in the U.S. Air Force Reserves, where he is currently the Emergency Preparedness Liaison Officer for the State of Nevada.

Prior to his current reserve position, Machabee served as the 152nd Operations Group Commander at the Nevada Air National Guard in Reno, Nevada where he was deployed five times to war zones flying C-130s.

“Tony is an important member of the Reno community and we are thrilled to welcome him to Cushman & Wakefield,” Christina Roush, Managing Principal for the company’s Nevada operations, said in a statement.

Machabee currently resides in Reno with his wife, Joya, and two children.