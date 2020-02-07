People: Tracy Ryan promoted to SVP role at One Nevada Credit Union

RENO, Nev. — Tracy Ryan has been promoted to Senior Vice President, Risk Management for One Nevada Credit Union; she will be responsible for audit, compliance, internal controls, and risk management operations.

According to a press release from the credit union, Ryan, a native Las Vegan, received a Bachelor’s degree in Education with an emphasis in Business from UNR and she is a certified paralegal after participating in the nationally recognized UNLV Paralegal Certificate program.

She has a Chartered Bank Auditor certification from the Bank Administration Institute and earned the prestigious designation of NAFCU Certified Compliance Officer.

Ryan joined One Nevada in 1995 and over the last 25 years has served as the Internal Auditor, AVP Compliance, and VP Internal Controls. Before working at One Nevada Credit Union, she had 14 years of prior banking experience working in retail banking, training, and internal audit.

“Over the past 25 years, Tracy has been a trusted leader, particularly when it comes to important matters of fraud mitigation, security, audit, internal controls, and compliance here at One Nevada,” said Paul Parrish, One Nevada President and CEO. “She is an important member of the Executive Management team and has done a great job protecting our members from fraud and implementing the latest measures toward preventing all types of financial crime.”