People: Ty A. Nebe promoted to senior VP for Plumas Bank’s Sierra region

Ty A. Nebe

Courtesy photo

CARSON CITY, Nev. — Plumas Bank recently promoted of Ty A. Nebe to Senior Vice President, Commercial Loan Officer of the Sierra Nevada Region.

A Northern Nevada native, Nebe joined Plumas Bank as Vice President, Commercial Loan Officer in June 2018, a few months prior to Plumas Bank acquiring a branch in Carson City, according to a June 10 press release from the bank.

Nebe has 29 years of experience in the banking/commercial lending industry. He graduated from the University of Nevada, Reno with a Bachelor of Science in Agricultural Economics, and the National Commercial Lending School from the American Bankers Association Executive Schools Division, at the University of Oklahoma.

“Ty’s lending expertise and vast credit acumen has greatly benefited our clients in Carson City and the entire Sierra Nevada region, as well as the Bank,” Plumas Bank Vice President and Chief Banking Officer BJ North said in a statement. “He has proven his ability to customize financing solutions to help clients expand their businesses, purchase facilities, enhance cash flow, and maximize business efficiencies. Ty is a great asset to our robust lending team and his promotion is well-deserved.”

Nebe is active in his community; he is on the Board of Directors of the Northern Nevada Development Authority, and a past founding board member of the Nevada FFA Foundation.