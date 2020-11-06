People: UNR Med’s Danielle Eaton to lead Sierra Veterans Research and Education Foundation

Danielle Eaton

RENO, Nev. — Danielle Eaton, senior director and research manager for the University of Nevada, Reno School of Medicine Clinical Research Center, was recently named executive director of the Sierra Veterans Research and Education Foundation (SVREF).

The foundation supports veterans affairs research and education programs and activities, in addition to facilitating collaboration between the VA Sierra Nevada Health Care System and educational institutions, other government agencies, private foundations, and industry sponsors.

Prior to joining UNR Med, Eaton served as a clinical research coordinator in oncology at the VA Sierra Nevada Health Care System, according to a press release from UNR Med.

“Eaton’s strong leadership within research operations and administration, and her background with both the VA and the University will serve the SVREF well,” Lisa Howard, VA Sierra Nevada Health Care System director, said in a statement. “Eaton will help SVREF in expanding its innovative research portfolio to improve health outcomes for our veterans and the public.”

Eaton earned her Bachelor of Science degree in biology from the University of Nevada, Reno, where she is currently pursuing a Master of Business Administration degree. She also serves on the Reno Orthopedic Clinic Foundation board.

“We are pleased Danielle is taking on this leadership role, which will bolster the School of Medicine’s research and education activities with the VA Sierra Nevada Health Care System,” UNR Med Dean, Thomas L. Schwenk, M.D., said in a statement. “Her appointment demonstrates her commitment to expanding both research capacity and health care services in northern Nevada that are in such need for so many patients.”