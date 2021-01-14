People: Valerie Hahn joins Sierra Nevada Properties as real estate agent

Valerie Hahn

Courtesy Photo

RENO, Nev. — Sierra Nevada Properties recently announced Valerie Hahn as a new real estate agent, operating out of the company’s Reno office.

Hahn has a fashion merchandising degree from the Fashion Institute of Design and Merchandising in Los Angeles and worked for in the fashion industry for many years.

She relocated to Reno in 1995, where she began her career in the technology industry, most recently working with Xerox, according to a Dec. 30 press release.

Hahn has been an active participant with Soroptimist International of Truckee Meadows for more than 10 years and is currently President Elect.

She is a member of Washoe County Bar Association as a social member and has assisted with High School Mock trials for several years. Additionally, Hahn supports Northern Nevada HOPES and feels passionate about giving back to the community wherever possible.