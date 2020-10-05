People: Visit Anaheim’s Charles Harris to be new CEO of RSCVA

Charles Harris

Courtesy Photo

RENO, Nev. — The Reno-Sparks Convention and Visitors Authority Board of Directors on Sept. 21 selected Charles Harris to be the organization’s next President and CEO.

Through direction of the RSCVA Board, the President/CEO plans, coordinates, directs and is responsible for all activities associated with the operation of the RSCVA and its facilities.

Harris is currently Chief Marketing Officer and Executive Vice President of Public Affairs for Visit Anaheim, where he is responsible for developing and implementing strategies related to marketing, communications, public relations, advertising and web development.

Harris beat out two other finalists for the job: Jennifer Cunningham, executive vice president and interim president and CEO of the RSCVA; and Choose Chicago Chief Operating Officer Marc Anderson.

Harris’ recent experience includes roles as Vice Chair of the Visit California Brand & Content Committee and Co-Marketing Chair of the Orange County Visitor Authority, as well as seats on the Anaheim Transportation Network’s Board of Directors and Cal Travel’s Government Relations Committee.

As part of the Sept. 21 decision, RSCVA Board Chairwoman Hillary Schieve, mayor of the city of Reno, was authorized to negotiate Harris’ contract and start date, details of which will be finalized via a future vote by the RSCVA Board of Directors.

Harris will replace Phil Delone, who resigned in February after serving in the role since late 2016 due to “medical reasons,” according to the RSCVA.

At the time of his resignation, Delone was under investigation over various allegations of misconduct and harassment.