People: Vistage Chair Chuck Alvey earns ‘Take Flight’ instructor certification

Chuck Alvey

Courtesy photo

RENO, Nev. — Chuck Alvey, a seasoned Vistage Chair and longtime Reno businessman, recently announced he has earned his Take Flight with DISC Learning instructor certification.

According to a recent press release, the Take Flight with DISC program focuses on using DISC personality styles (Dominant, Interactive, Supportive, Conscientious) to make self-awareness simple and intuitive.

As a Take Flight Coach, Alvey will be able to ensure clients can use their personal style to communicate more effectively and respectfully with others.

“Having learned, used and now taught the Take Flight with DISC skills has given flight to years of experience interacting with leaders and teams,” Alvey said in a statement. “Every session generates more interest as participants discover new ways to improve culture, build teams, generate business and grow. It’s very exciting. “

Alvey has 50 years experience in marketing, communications, strategic planning, facilitation, team building, business development and public speaking, including his 13-year tenure as president and CEO of EDAWN.

Alvey has a B.S. in Business Administration from the University of Phoenix and is a Certified Economic Developer Emeritus.