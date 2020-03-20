People: Zachary S. Shea hired at Parsons Behle & Latimer

Zachary S. Shea

RENO, Nev. — Parsons Behle & Latimer has added a new associate to its Reno office, Zachary S. Shea.

The Northern Nevada native recently joined the law firm’s Litigation, Trials and Appeals department after practicing in Los Angeles for the past several years.

“Zachary has deep ties to the local legal community and brings a level of business experience that will serve our clients well,” Michael R. Kealy, Reno managing shareholder for the firm, said in a statement.

Prior to joining Parsons, Shea represented entertainment industry clients in Los Angeles, negotiating entertainment-related transactions like intellectual property sales and licenses; motion picture production and distribution agreements; talent and key crew attachment deals as well as formation of entertainment businesses and intellectual property holding companies.

Shea obtained a Bachelor of Music in Jazz Studies and a Master of Music in Composition before pursuing a career in law. He is an accomplished pianist, conductor and film composer and has penned scores for more than 10 short films and one feature-length film.

He has conducted studio orchestras and produced recoding sessions, live shows and television in Las Vegas and Los Angeles, giving him a unique perspective on contracts and negotiations.

Shea says he is happy to be back in his home state and enjoys representing and advocating for local businesses and the community of creative professionals that are growing throughout the West.