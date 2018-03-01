120 West Strategic Communications’ Gostin speaks at PRSA Southwest District event

Ira M. Gostin, founder and president of 120 West Strategic Communications in Reno, will be speaking at the Public Relations Society of America's (PRSA) 2018 Southwest District Conference in Albuquerque, N.M., on Friday, March 9.

Gostin's presentation is called "Moving the Needle on Your Agency" and will provide attendees business and entrepreneurial tools needed to run a successful public relations agency.

The PRSA Southwest District represents 15 chapters in Arkansas, Louisiana, Oklahoma, Kansas, New Mexico and Texas.