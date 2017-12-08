12th annual Caregiver Recognition Luncheon
December 8, 2017
The 12th annual Caregiver Recognition Luncheon honored the best in caregiving.
The winners included:
Family Caregiver: Robbie Hibbs
In-Home Paid Caregiver: Greg Petroulis
In-Facility Paid Caregiver: Delia Vargas
Volunteer Hospice or Community Caregiver: Judy Humphrey
Caregiver for Veteran: Arlynn Tramble
Dual Life Caregiver: Julie Ornelas
Caregiver for Youth or Child with Special Needs: Steffi Vandever.
Special Recognition went to the flowing organizations:
Outstanding Business Award: AARP
Jerry Cruitt Humanitarian Award: Community Foundation of Western Nevada.