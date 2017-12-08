The 12th annual Caregiver Recognition Luncheon honored the best in caregiving.

The winners included:

Family Caregiver: Robbie Hibbs

In-Home Paid Caregiver: Greg Petroulis

In-Facility Paid Caregiver: Delia Vargas

Volunteer Hospice or Community Caregiver: Judy Humphrey

Recommended Stories For You

Caregiver for Veteran: Arlynn Tramble

Dual Life Caregiver: Julie Ornelas

Caregiver for Youth or Child with Special Needs: Steffi Vandever.

Special Recognition went to the flowing organizations:

Outstanding Business Award: AARP

Jerry Cruitt Humanitarian Award: Community Foundation of Western Nevada.