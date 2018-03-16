Alexanne Stone named managing director of eWomenNetwork’s Reno/Carson/Tahoe/Truckee Chapter

Alexanne Stone has been appointed managing director of the Reno/Carson/Tahoe/Truckee Chapter of eWomenNetwork, a networking and success organization for women entrepreneurs.

Stone has more than 30 years experience in sales leadership roles in technology, manufacturing and consumer products sectors. She currently is co-owner of New Water H2 and is president of NLP West.

Stone has been a certified Neuro-linguistic Programming Trainer for more than 27 years.

Stone attended San Jose State University and is a U.S. Air Force Vietnam-era veteran. She is a recipient of the Presidential Joint Commendation Medal for her work during the fall of Saigon in 1975.