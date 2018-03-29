Alina Ceballos promoted at the West Wendover office of Nevada State Bank

Alina Ceballos has been promoted to assistant vice president and branch manager of the West Wendover branch of Nevada State Bank.

Ceballos joined Nevada State Bank in 2015 as branch customer service manager for the West Wendover branch. Previously, she worked for a local casino, holding various leadership positions.

She moved to the United State 10 years ago from her native land of Romania.

She earned a bachelor's degree in international business from Alexandru Ioan Cuza University in Romania.