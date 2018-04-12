Allen Archie named assistant vice president and branch manager at Nevada State Bank

Allen Archie has been named assistant vice president and branch manager at Nevada State Bank's Wingfield Springs branch, 2483 Wingfield Hills Road, Suite A100, in Sparks.

Archie, who has more than 25 years experience in the financial industry, began his career in 1993 with credit unions and moved into the banking industry in 2006.

He joined Nevada State Bank in 2011 as a personal banker at the bank's Sparks location. In 2015, he became branch customer service manager of service staff and was promoted to service staff branch manager in 2016.