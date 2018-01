Allstate agency owners, specialists

Northern Nevada Allstate agency owners and financial specialists secured a $21,000 Allstate Foundation Helping Hands grant to benefit Senior Service Network.

Participating agents were:

Reno: Jeremy Bellflower, Martin Borges, Matt Callahan, David Chaidez, Daniel Dexter, Gene Gardella, Mitch Harrigan, Jody Lammel, Dana Morrison, Brock Nyborg, Mark Paradis, and John Ross.

Sparks: Tye Bearden, Juliana Hart, Shawn Kelley, Scott Kulla, Brian Ligon, and Michelle Terelak.

Incline Village: David Hoopengardner.

Carson City: David Smith.

Fallon: Shawna Honea.

Allstate agency owners and financial specialists also secured an $18,000 grant to benefit Project 150, a nonprofit that supports homeless high school students.

Participating agents were:

Reno: Jeremy Bellflower, Martin Borges, Matt Callahan, David Chaidez, Daniel Dexter, Gene Gardella, Mitch Harrigan, Jody Lammel, Dana Morrison, Mark Paradis, and John Ross.

Sparks: Shawn Kelley, Scott Kulla, Brian Ligon, and Michelle Terelak.

Incline Village: David Hoopengardner.

Fallon: Shawna Honea.