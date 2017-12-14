Amy Lockhart, LOCKHART art direction & design

Amy Lockhart has opened LOCKHART art direction & design in Reno.

Lockhart has 24 years of design experience, including working for Bayer Bauserman and Company and The Glenn Group.

She has received many awards and honors, including Women of Achievement Honoree, Sacramento Judge for American Advertising Awards, featured in Communication Arts/Illustration Annual, Advertising Platinum Award/HSMAI Adrian Awards, Best of Show/American Advertising Awards, Best of Show Print/American Advertising Awards, Western Regional Winner-Silver Medal/Neenah Paper, National Award/American Advertising Awards.

Lockhart graduated from The Art Institute of Seattle.

For more information and to see samples of her work, visit http://www.alockhartart.com