Ben Nelson, NAI Alliance
December 21, 2017
Ben Nelson has been hired as vice president, multi-family properties for NAI Alliance.
Nelson previously served as a commercial real estate broker specializing in investment properties in the Reno office of Marcus & Millichap. He also worked advertising and marketing for Gannett Co., Inc., Dow Jones & Company, YESCO and Ticor Title.
