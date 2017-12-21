 Ben Nelson, NAI Alliance | nnbw.com

Ben Nelson has been hired as vice president, multi-family properties for NAI Alliance.

Nelson previously served as a commercial real estate broker specializing in investment properties in the Reno office of Marcus & Millichap. He also worked advertising and marketing for Gannett Co., Inc., Dow Jones & Company, YESCO and Ticor Title.