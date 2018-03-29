Bowen, Reynolds join UNR Med’s Advancement and Engagement department

Tessa Bowen and Brin Reynolds have joined the staff at the University of Nevada, Reno School of Medicine's Advancement and Engagement department.

Bowen was named communications manager and Reynolds was hired as multimedia specialist.

Bowen, who has 10 years of higher education and nonprofit communication experience, most recently served as public relations and communications manager for the National Strategic Research Institute at the University of Nebraska.

She holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in mass communication from Doane University in Crete, Neb., and a Master of Public Administration degree from Bellevue University in Bellevue, Neb.

Reynolds previously worked as a professional freelance photographer in the Reno/Tahoe area for more than 10 years, specializing in event, wedding and editorial photography, as well as videography.

He holds a Bachelor of Arts degree with an emphasis in photography and a Master of Business Administration, both from UNR.