Brian Raszka, Estipona Group

Brian Raszka has been promoted to associate creative director for the Estipona Group.

Raszka started his career working in the packaging design field with clients such as Bayer, Jell-O and Black Flag. He is also a photographer and painter.

His artwork has been featured in the Wall Street Journal, New York Times, Atlantic Monthly, Bon Appetit, and National Public Radio's calendar. His awards chest includes regional and national American Advertising Awards (formerly the ADDYs), Print's Regional Design Annual, 3×3 Magazine's 6th Annual Pro Show Select, American Illustration: 27 +28, Society of Illustrators of Los Angeles-Illustration West 35 and 45 and San Francisco Society of Illustrators.

Raszka earned a Bachelor of Fine Arts degree from the University of Connecticut.