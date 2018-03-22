Brunson joins staff at The Liberty Group of Nevada

Brunson joins staff at The Liberty Group of NevadaMarch 22, 2018 Share Tweet Comments (0) March 22, 2018BrunsonNick Brunson has been hired as a business broker at The Liberty Group of Nevada.Brunson has served as an adjunct professor in the University of Nevada, Reno's college of business since 2009 and has sales and consulting experience. Share Tweet Trending In: PeopleMann Mortgage’s Cory Henderson earns accreditationNevada Chapter AGC names Jim Miller president; announces board membersPEOPLE: Katie Coombs, Clark & Associates of Nevada, Inc.Twenty-four individuals graduate from REMSA’s paramedic programMegan Bedera, Amplify RelationsTrending SitewideAmid dwindling workforce, blue-collar industries forced to change tactics20 years later, Microsoft Reno keeps growing and creating new jobs150-acre training center east of Reno offers avenue for skilled trades