Burke, Thigpen named to NCET Board

Jonathan Burke and Kurt Thigpen have been re-elected to the board of directors of NCET, a member-supported non-profit that produces educational and networking events to help people explore businesses and technology.

Burke, an independent financial planner specializing in business and estate planning, was re-elected as NCET's vice president of audio-visual.

Thigpen, chief executive officer of Ace Studios, a multimedia marketing startup, was re-elected vice president of e-mail services.