Caitlin Kroshus hired by Stan Can Design
April 12, 2018
Caitlin Kroshus has been hired as project manager and production specialist at Stan Can Design, a Reno-based graphic design and advertising firm.
Kroshus previously worked at a local video production company and the regional branch of a national mixed media company. She has a background in video production and visual project management.
