Caitlin Kroshus hired by Stan Can Design

Kroshus

Caitlin Kroshus has been hired as project manager and production specialist at Stan Can Design, a Reno-based graphic design and advertising firm.

Kroshus previously worked at a local video production company and the regional branch of a national mixed media company. She has a background in video production and visual project management.