Chase International agents
December 21, 2017
Rene Baker and Craig Phillips have joined the staff in the Northern Nevada offices of Chase International.
Baker will work out of Chase's Sparks office.
She has 20 years experience in the mortgage, finance and real estate industries.
Phillip will work out of Chase's Carson Valley office.
He previously served as a recruiter in the United States Army
