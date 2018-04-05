Chase International agents attend Luxury Portfolio International Summit

Agents from Chase International recently attended the Luxury Portfolio International Summit Jan. 29-31 in Las Vegas.

Attending on behalf of Chase were Donna Spear and Rob and Dana Coons from the Reno office and Kerry Donovan, Megan Warren, Adele Lucas and Trinkie Watson from Chase's various Lake Tahoe offices.

Donovan, Chase International's vice president of luxury, took part in a panel discussion about the changing expectations of luxury consumers and how the global trajectory of wealth has affected purchasing decisions.

The invitation-only event was open exclusively to sales associates who specialize in the luxury market and whose firms are affiliated with Luxury Portfolio International, the luxury face of Leading Real Estate Companies of the World.