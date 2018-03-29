Chase International hires new agents

Michael J. Howard has joined the Reno office of Chase International, while Susan Asta has joined the firm's Truckee office.

Howard previously worked in the utility industry for more than 15 years. He also has experience in construction, development, insurance, sales and marketing.

He graduated from UNR the University of Nevada, Reno.

Asta is a published author and illustrator of children's books, elementary educator, and entrepreneur who has previous experience in real estate.