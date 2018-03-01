Chase International hires trio of real estate agents

Craig Cibulsky and Greta Harger have joined the Reno real estate office of Chase International, while Richard Herring has joined the firm's South Lake Tahoe office.

Cibulsky has previously worked in the health care industry and also has worked in sales.

Harger has previous experience working in customer service and in the real estate industry.

Herring has served as a business owner, former tax assessor, and construction site safety manager.