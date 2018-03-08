Cheryl Hood named Reno branch manager for Maleko Personnel
March 8, 2018
Cheryl Hood has been named branch manager for Maleko Personnel in Reno.
Hood previously worked in the multifamily, real estate and construction industries in various capacities, such as director of programs and special events for a multifamily association in San Antonio, Texas and as membership director of the largest trade association in Southern Nevada. She has more than 10 years experience in marketing strategies and business development.