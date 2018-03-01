Chris McCain named vice president of investments for DL Realty

Chris McCain named vice president of investments for DL RealtyMarch 1, 2018 Share Tweet Comments (0) March 1, 2018Chris McCain has been hired as vice president of investments for DL Realty in Reno.McCain has worked in multi-family property management for nearly 12 years and he is a member of the Young Professional Committee. Share Tweet Trending In: PeopleKurt Thigpen named CEO of Ace Studios in RenoJon CombsChase International hires trio of real estate agentsMatijevich named NDA’s Consumer Equitability administratorMegan Berner joins Reno’s Arts, Culture and Events departmentTrending SitewideTahoe Beach Club sales reach more than $100 millionNevada accelerates efforts to widen electric transportation adoptionNevada program aims to move low-wage workers into high-paying jobsAfter $550K sale, Sunridge Golf Course owner eyes upgrades ‘beyond golf’