Cole Mortensen promoted by the Nevada Department of Transportation

Cole Mortensen has been promoted to assistant director of engineering for the Nevada Department of Transportation.

He replaces John Terry, who is retiring from NDOT after approximately 20 years at the organization.

Mortensen began his NDOT career in 2002 as an associate engineer in the roadway design division, before spending six years in the structures and bridge arena and advancing into project management roles in 2009.

He earned bachelor's and master's degrees in civil engineering from UNR and is a registered civil engineer in Nevada and California.