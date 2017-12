Lindsey Juriaan of Nevada Commercial Services was named 2018 president of the board of directors for the Commercial Real Estate Women (CREW) of Northern Nevada.

Other elected board members are Denise Barcomb, Ticor Title, president elect; Julie Ott, Carter-Ott Appraisal, secretary; and Cindy Buchanan, Wells Fargo Bank, treasurer.

Andy Tourin, First Centennial Title Company, is past president.

Named as directors were Tomi Jo Lynch, SVN; Alicia Roman, Tangled Roots, Inc.; MaryAnn Omohundro, First American Title; Brynn Bertucci, US Bank; Heather Ashbridge, NSDC; Megan Fogarty, Holland & Hart LLP; Megan Mathias, Sierra Pacific Federal Credit Union; Elizabeth Fielder, Fielder Law, Ltd.; and Gigi Chisel, Lewis Management Corp.

Janet Chubb, Kaempfer Crowell, was named board counsel.