Connie Hickman Tanner, National Council of Juvenile and Family Court Judges

Connie Hickman Tanner has been appointed chief program officer, Child Welfare and Juvenile Law at the Reno-based National Council of Juvenile and Family Court Judges.

Hickman Tanner has more than 26 years of experience working with courts. She began her legal career with the Federal District Court, Office of Desegregation Monitoring, working with a team to monitor compliance of the Pulaski County Desegregation Settlement Agreement.

She joined the Arkansas Supreme Court Administrative Office of the Courts, where she worked for 23 years, first as a staff attorney then as director of juvenile court services and court services director.

She supervised the Judicial Education Division that provided ongoing continuing legal education for all appellate, circuit and district judges, their employees and court stakeholders, Public Education and Community Outreach, and the Domestic Violence Programs.