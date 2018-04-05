Courtney Meredith, Britton Griffith named to Reno People Project
April 5, 2018
Courtney Meredith and Britton Griffith have been selected as part of the Reno People Project, a celebration on people past and present who have shaped Reno's 150th birthday.
Meredith is a first generation Nevadan and currently the chief designer of Design on the Edge, a boutique family-owned design firm that she and her husband co-founded by herself and her husband. Over the past 17 years of her career, she has won over 57 awards for graphic design and business on both a local and regional level.
Griffith is vice president for Reno Engineering, a development services company celebrating over 23 years in the Northern Nevada.
