Courtney Meredith, Britton Griffith named to Reno People Project

Courtney Meredith and Britton Griffith have been selected as part of the Reno People Project, a celebration on people past and present who have shaped Reno's 150th birthday.

Meredith is a first generation Nevadan and currently the chief designer of Design on the Edge, a boutique family-owned design firm that she and her husband co-founded by herself and her husband. Over the past 17 years of her career, she has won over 57 awards for graphic design and business on both a local and regional level.

Griffith is vice president for Reno Engineering, a development services company celebrating over 23 years in the Northern Nevada.