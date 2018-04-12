Crooks Lingad Realty’s Paul Crooks earns RSAR’s Spotlight of Excellence Award
April 12, 2018
Paul Crooks, a broker and manager of Crooks Lingad Realty in Reno, was presented the Spotlight of Excellence Award by the Reno/Sparks Association of REALTORS.
The Spotlight of Excellence Award is a biannual honor that recognizes RSAR members who provide selfless and extraordinary service to the community, their clients and customers.
Crooks was a volunteer chaplain with the Washoe County Sheriff's OfficeDepartment for 17 years and a chaplain with Storey County, Nevada Highway Patrol and Carson City Sheriff's Office.
Honorable mentions for the Spotlight of Excellence Award are Jim Forbus, a Realtorwith Krch Realty; and Brett Junell, a Realtor with Keller Williams Group One, Junell Realty Group.
