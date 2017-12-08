David Leitner and Wei Yan, University of Nevada, Reno

David Leitner and Wei Yan, faculty members at the University of Nevada, Reno, have been awarded distinction of Fellow by the American Association for the Advancement of Science.

They were selected for their contributions to the sciences and their outstanding leadership, public service and research achievements.

Leitner, a professor of chemistry at UNR's College of Science, has made considerable contributions to the field of chemistry through his research, particularly to advancements in molecular-energy transport which is fundamental to understanding heat-transport processes.

Leitner was honored as the university's 2014 Outstanding Researcher. He serves on the Editorial Advisory Board of the Journal of Chemical Physics and is an editor for Scientific Reports.

Yan, a professor of physiology and cell biology at the UNR School of Medicine, has produced several advancements in fertility and reproductive biology.

Yan was honored as the university's 2017 Outstanding Researcher. He is currently editor-in-chief of the journal Biology of Reproduction.