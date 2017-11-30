David R. Tina, National Association of Realtors

David R. Tina, a former president of both the statewide Nevada Association of Realtors (NVAR) and the Greater Las Vegas Association of Realtors (GLVAR), has been nominated to serve as a National Association of Realtors (NAR) regional vice president.

As the only candidate nominated for this position by NAR leaders, Tina will be officially elected to the position by January. He will then represent NAR's Rocky Mountain Region on NAR's 2020 Board of Directors, representing the states of Nevada, Arizona, Colorado, New Mexico, Utah and Wyoming. Tina's nomination was announced in November during NAR's Realtors Conference & Expo in Chicago.